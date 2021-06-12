"I'm surprised he is not in a wheelchair" - Kurt Angle feels a top superstar takes it too far in the ring

Kurt Angle has been involved in many grueling in-ring wars over the years, and one of his most demanding matches to date happened at the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 2001.

Kurt Angle competed thrice that night and even co-main evented the show against Shane McMahon in a 27-minute Street Fight.

As noted earlier, Kurt Angle was concussed throughout the event and still managed to deliver three solid performances. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his match against Shane McMahon.

Angle also addressed McMahon's daredevilry in the ring and admitted that Vince McMahon's son did cross limits on a few occasions. Shane McMahon's fearless dives have become a staple in all of his big matches, but was it really essential?

Kurt Angle was surprised when Shane McMahon completed all of his stunts without suffering any significant injuries. While Angle commended McMahon for being an incredible entertainer, the Olympic hero found it irrational for Shane to put his body on the line.

"Oh, without a doubt, yeah (on if Shane O'Mac took it too far in the ring). I'm surprised he is not in a wheelchair, and that's no disrespect to Shane. It's just, uh, a fact. Some of the stuff he does is incredibly crazy. Look at this stuff; I mean, this is unbelievable. He is willing to put his body on the line just for a match. I understand he is an entertainer, and that's what he does for a living, but it's outlandish how far he goes," said Angle.

Shane is surprisingly incredible: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle also commented on Shane McMahon's in-ring work and was pleasantly surprised by what the former SmackDown tag team champion brought to the table.

According to Angle, Shane McMahon always took his time in the ring and worked as a true veteran. Angle also added that McMahon probably wrestled with an added vigor to prove to his iconic dad and other talents that he is just as good as any other wrestler.

The most brutal match I’ve ever been in. King of the Ring 2001 “street fight” vs @shanemcmahon #itstrue pic.twitter.com/Ux0LZASF4X — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 8, 2021

As highlighted by Angle, Shane McMahon had a knack for stealing the show, and it all came down to his audacity as a performer.

"Shane is surprisingly incredible. His timing is impeccable. He is patient in the ring. He acts like a seasoned veteran, and he barely had any matches up until this point. So, it's crazy it's in his blood. He's a McMahon, but I think he's always trying to prove to himself, his dad, and the boys that he can do this just as good if not better than anybody, and he does. Every match he's had has stolen the show," Kurt Angle added.

Shane McMahon will forever be remembered as one of the most courageous wrestlers in history. If you have forgotten about the extent of Shane McMahon's bravery, the compilation video above will refresh your memories in an awe-inspiring fashion.

