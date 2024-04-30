Cody Rhodes lived up to his promise and dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Kurt Angle recently likened the moments following Rhodes' title win to his world title triumph in 2006.

In surprising fashion, Kurt Angle won his final world championship in WWE on an episode of SmackDown in 2006. Having entered a Battle Royal to crown the new champion, Angle was the final survivor as he captured the World Heavyweight title and celebrated in the ring after the show.

Cody Rhodes was also treated like a hero after his WrestleMania 40 main event, as the roster's babyfaces came out to congratulate him.

Kurt Angle believed it was the first time WWE had done an elaborate celebration for a world champion since he had experienced the same over 18 years ago. The WWE Hall of Famer liked how WWE went all out to anoint Cody Rhodes as the next big face of the company:

"You know what? I believe the last time they actually did that was when I won the world title in a battle royal, and they had everybody come out and raise me above their head and cheer me on in the ring, and that was in 2006, I believe. I haven't seen it ever since until WrestleMania this year. So I thought it was really cool they did that because it made it look bigger than it really was." [From 7:25 onwards]

Kurt Angle on whether Cody Rhodes should have won the title last year

When Roman Reigns pinned Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, many fans and pundits criticized the company for the supposedly wrong decision.

Fast forward to a year later, and the entire narrative has panned out better for all parties. Kurt Angle agreed and understood why WWE had to wait for a year to crown The American Nightmare.

Angle, who has faced Rhodes in the past, was glad to see Dusty Rhodes' son finally win the elusive world championship in the WWE. Just like many others, Kurt Angle also loved Cody's story and how he accomplished a long-awaited goal for his family:

"Yeah, I love Cody Rhodes. I actually thought he should have won it last year, but I understand why he didn't. I think it was better to hold him off until this year. And that's an afterthought; I could be an armchair quarterback, but I think it was the right time this year. I'm just really happy for Cody, knowing that his family has never won the WWE World title and he is the only one in his family, that's unbelievable when you think about it." [From 34:45 onwards]

Cody Rhodes will defend his championship against AJ Styles at Backlash France, and an impressive match, coupled with a successful title defense, will put his title reign on the right track.

