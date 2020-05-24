Kurt Angle finally breaks silence ahead of his WWE return next week

Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle put a short video message on Twitter earlier today, days before his return to the company. Angle will act as the special guest referee in the Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

Kurt Angle comments ahead of his return to WWE

In the short video message, Kurt Angle said that he was contacted by his old friend William Regal to officiate the match. He also gave a lowdown of the rules of the match, where the only way to win is by submission or knockout.

This is what Kurt Angle had to say:

"Two days ago, I was contacted by my old friend, GM of NXT, William Regal. He came up with an innovative way to settle the score between Matt Riddle and Timoty Thatcher. It's a cage fight -- not a cage match, a cage fight. And there are only two ways to win -- knockout or tapout. So this Wednesday night, yours truly, Kurt Angle will be the referee for this fight. Thatcher vs Riddle. Cage Fight. Oh it's true, it's damn true!"

Kurt Angle returns to WWE just over a month after his release. PWInsider reported that since Angle has a 90-day no-compete clause, he can still be used by WWE, similar to the case of Drake Maverick, who has been a staple of NXT programming even after his release.

