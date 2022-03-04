"I did discuss it with him" – Former star knew about Goldberg's dissatisfaction with WWE before exit

Kurt Angle recently spoke about Goldberg's backstage issues within WWE, which led to the former WCW Champion's first stint ending in 2004. Angle revealed he knew about Goldberg's creative frustrations and said he felt bad for his former colleague, who was booked differently in WCW.

Goldberg was known for his dominance as he rarely wrestled long matches, which changed once he arrived in WWE. Kurt Angle felt that the company made an error by having Goldberg in lengthy bouts:

"Yes, I did. He made it pretty clear. I did discuss it with him one day, but you know, I felt kind of bad for Goldberg. You have to remember, when he was in WCW, he was marketed differently. He was a killer. He was a beast. His matches lasted two to three minutes tops. In WWE, when they brought him in, they tried to make him into a long-term worker, where he is wrestling 10-15 minute matches. It didn't work for Goldberg." (2:12 to 2:40)

Goldberg is still a proven draw at 55 as he recently challenged for the Universal title against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Goldberg's latest stint has featured short world title matches since his 2016 return. Kurt Angle was glad that Vince McMahon's team rectified their mistake:

"WWE eventually smartened up because when he left after this, and he came back in 2016, they decided to market him that way as a beast and a killer. His matches were one minute, two minutes, three minutes. That's how you make money with Goldberg. WWE finally smartened up." (2:42 to 3:00)

This week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show revolved around WrestleMania XX, where Goldberg and Brock Lesnar wrestled a poorly-received match before leaving the promotion.

Bill and I had mutual respect: Kurt Angle on his backstage relationship with Goldberg in WWE

Bill Goldberg has his fair share of critics within the business. However, Kurt Angle praised the former Universal Champion and called him a "class act."

While Angle and Goldberg didn't interact much during their time together in WWE, the legends still had respect for each other and were friends behind the scenes:

"We were friends, you know, we didn't communicate that much, but Bill and I had mutual respect for each other. We displayed it all the time. We only saw each other at pay-per-views, but we didn't see each other that much, but I like the guy. He is a class act." (3:11 to 3:36)

Goldberg's contract reportedly expired after Elimination Chamber. While the four-time world champion is presently a free agent, he could always be called upon by WWE for another program.

Do you see it happening? Does Goldberg still have gas left in the tank? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh