Kurt Angle labels recently returned WWE Superstar as the "best wrestler in the world"

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle labeled recently returned WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair as the best in the world.

Charlotte Flair was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 39. She went to war against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she could not defend her title and lost it to Ripley. Since then, The Queen was not seen on television.

According to Ringside News, Kurt Angle spoke on his Ask Me Anything Edition of the Kurt Angle Show about the best female wrestlers currently active. He said Mercedes Mone is a good pick for him, but he considers Charlotte Flair as the best of all time.

"She’s (Moné’s) a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female (outside of WWE). Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do," said Angle.

Angle added that Mercedes Mone is awesome, but Flair has had more consistent top performances than any other person that's why he considers her the best.

"I think Charlotte Flair has had more consistent five-star matches than any other person. She is really, really good. But Sasha Banks, Mercedes, she’s awesome too," said Angle. [H/T Ringside News]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair made her return on this week's SmackDown episode

On this week's SmackDown episode, Charlotte Flair made a shocking return during Asuka's title presentation. She challenged the current Women's Champion for a title match which The Empress accepted.

The Stamford-based promotion announced that Charlotte Flair will go in a bout against Asuka on SmackDown before Money in the Bank

Fans want to see Charlotte Flair win the Women's Championship. Only time will tell if she will manage to win it or not.

