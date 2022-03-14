WWE Hall of Famer on the lessons The Undertaker gave them early in their career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke of the lessons that The Undertaker instilled in him during the early stages of his wrestling career.

Angle debuted in WWE in 1999, and despite his athletic abilities, he struggled to connect with the crowd during the initial stages of his time as a professional wrestler.

In a recent interview on The Zaslow Show, the Olympic gold medalist credited The Undertaker for teaching him the ropes as well as the psychology that is needed to execute a wrestling storyline.

“Taker taught me a lot. I worked with him quite a bit when I started out and he taught me the ropes. He was really good. His psychology is very basic, but it absolutely works well. And following him and letting him lead me really helped me out in my career.” (H/T E Wrestling News)

During his WWE career, Angle was not only hailed as one of the most skilled in the ring but also for his comedic talents. These two traits can no doubt be attributed to the early advice that Undertaker offered Kurt at the start of his career.

Kurt Angle on The Undertaker's most painful move to receive

Both Angle and The Phenom faced off on countless occasions during their WWE careers.

One of their most noteworthy battles took place at No Way Out 2006, where the two legends battled for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his opinion on which of The Deadman's moves hurt the most in the ring.

“Without a doubt The Last Ride. You want to make sure you don’t have to go to the bathroom when you take it. It will knock the s**t out of you, the air out of you, the p**s, everything." (H/T WWF Old School )

Wrestle Kliq @WrestleKliq Kurt Angle vs Undertaker NWO 2006 is such a underrated masterpiece! WHAT A FREAKING MATCH! Kurt Angle vs Undertaker NWO 2006 is such a underrated masterpiece! WHAT A FREAKING MATCH! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/2SgbVoMJCD

Despite The Last Ride not being The Undertaker's most noteworthy finisher, the impact that the signature move was able to deliver was always clear to see.

Do you remember Angle vs. Undertaker at No Way Out 2006? Which signature move of Undertaker's do you prefer the most?

