Kurt Angle makes bold prediction about the future of WWE and AEW

Kurt Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer and during his run in the company over the years, has crafted quite the career for himself. However, during his appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Kurt Angle opened up on WWE and AEW, and why AEW would never be able to beat WWE.

“Kurt Angle announces he’ll be facing Corbin at mania”



Fans: #RAW pic.twitter.com/PQcDvnQcmk — Magical BJ (@TheWildCatBJ) March 19, 2019

Kurt Angle on why AEW will not be able to beat WWE

During his appearance on the podcast, Kurt Angle recalled how WCW and TNA both had good runs and tried to challenge WWE, but ultimately failed. He called WWE a money machine that could not be beaten over a long period.

"WCW [and] TNA had a good run, and they dropped. They're working their way back. Even Ring of Honor had a pretty good run. They're not getting as huge now as they did when they peaked. All these companies, they put a lot of money into their product, and they don't have a lot to show for it."

"WWE's just a money machine no matter what happens. Regardless of how many tickets they sell, their TV deals alone are worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year," Angle pointed out. "You got a billion dollar deal with FOX. You got a billion dollar deal with USA Network. That alone, NXT, RAW and SmackDown, you're doing about $450 million a year in revenue for TV, just those three. Then they have the other International TV deals and everything else. So it's a money machine. I think AEW's going to need to pick up more TV deals as long as they're making money, they'll survive, but I don't I don't know if Tony Khan wants to continue to throw millions of dollars when there's not going to be anything coming back, but I'm changing my mind now."

However, Kurt Angle went on to add that AEW had some momentum and pointed out that they had defeated WWE NXT. However, despite that he did not feel that WWE would ever be number two.

"I think they got a little momentum, and I think they're gonna survive at least for several years. So they've done a great job, and they continue to climb little by little in ratings. I heard they beat NXT so something's going on. Jericho and Cody and all the other guys, they're doing something over there, and I also know it's a little more laid back there. You get your own creativity and do your own things. So it's a little different than WWE, but I think they'll have a good run. I don't know how long will it be, but hopefully, it'll be a long time because it's great for all the wrestlers, but WWE is number one. I don't see it ever going number two."

Advertisement

Fans can also check out Kurt Angle's interview with Sportskeeda.