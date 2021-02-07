Kurt Angle names one WWE and one AEW star as the best wrestlers currently

In a Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle named AJ Styles and Kenny Omega as two of his favorite wrestlers in the business currently. He also revealed what makes them stand out from the rest of the lot.

Kurt Angle is a former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer. He had a remarkable 23-year career from 1996 to 2019. During his time as a professional wrestler, Angle won numerous titles across several promotions.

Angle answered a question on a Q&A he recently hosted on his Facebook page. One fan asked him a question regarding who the best wrestler is right now, to which Kurt Angle gave two names -- AJ Styles and Kenny Omega. He commented about how both wrestlers make their opponents look incredible and that they are both spectacular workers.

"AJ Styles or Kenny Omega. Both are spectacular performers. They make their opponents look incredible. That's a sign of a real worker."

AJ Styles and Kenny Omega are certainly two of the best performers in the ring

Both Omega and Styles are veterans of the wrestling business. AJ Styles is currently a part of WWE on RAW and is one of the best acts on the show. On the other hand, Kenny Omega is presently working in AEW, where he is the AEW World Champion.

Kurt Angle's WWE career

Kurt Angle spent 12 years with WWE. His first stint with the company was from 1998 to 2006. He left the company before returning in 2017 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

21 years ago to this day, I made my WWE Debut at the 1999 Survivor Series PPV. Thanks to the WWE Universe for the Amazing memories we shared. Much Love! #itstrue pic.twitter.com/Y05JyhyDyk — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 14, 2020

In his first stint with the company, he won every major title WWE had to offer. This includes the WWE Championship, WCW Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, US Championship, European Championship, Hardcore Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championships.

During his second stint, Anglemostly served as the General Manager on RAW.