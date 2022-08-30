Kurt Angle opens up on a popular tag team trying to recruit him on WWE RAW

Kurt Angle opened up on The Alpha Academy, trying to recruit him as their coach on WWE RAW.

Kurt Angle was one of the top superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era. In 2003, he formed his own stable called Team Angle, which included Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. The two were known as the 'World's Greatest Tag Team' who even won championships.

A few years ago, there were plans for Angle to manage a team, however, those plans were scrapped, and Angle worked with Jason Jordan. Speaking on WWE Digital Exclusive, the 53-year-old veteran opened up about the offer to coach former RAW Tag Team Champions The Alpha Academy:

"Those guys were always going to want to recruit me. I'm the Olympic gold medalist. Anybody's going to want me as their coach but I'm glad the Street Profits won." (From 0:53 to 1:03)

Fortunately, The Wrestling Machine didn't turn his back on the fans to join Chad Gable and Otis.

Kurt Angle was involved in a segment with Street Profits and The Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

Last night, WWE RAW took place in Kurt Angle's hometown of Pennsylvania. During the show, Angle came out and cut a promo to hype the upcoming premium live event. However, he was interrupted by Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy.

The two praised the WWE Hall of Famer, asking him to join their team for one night. They went ahead and offered him a jacket from their academy. However, The Wrestling Machine declined their request and dropped the accessory. Before they could attack him, Street Profits came to the rescue.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw When the milk arrives at the party! 🥛 When the milk arrives at the party! 🥛#WWERaw https://t.co/a1bzWDAX35

The two teams faced each other in a tag team match. During its final moments, Angelow Dawkins sent Otis over the announce table, allowing Montez Ford to hit Chad Gable with a Frog Splash and secure the win. After the match, the good guys celebrated but Angle changed their drinks with milk instead to close the segment.

Fans were excited to see the hometown hero on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if Angle starts returning to the company more often and in a more prominent role.

Do you think Kurt Angle should return to WWE on a full-time basis? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Check out: Vince Russo on the massive risk of bringing Kurt Angle back to WWE RAW

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA