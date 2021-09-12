"He could have been utilized so much more" - Kurt Angle on former WWE star

Kurt Angle has claimed WWE could have utilized Shawn Daivari better during his time in the company. The Hall of Famer claims the current WWE producer had natural heat and was a great worker in the ring.

Kurt Angle was speaking on his weekly episode of The Kurt Angle Show when he was asked about Shawn Daivari. The Olympic Gold Medalist was full of praise for the former WWE star and added he should have been a lot more successful in WWE.

While speaking about his first stint in WWE, Kurt Angle claimed WWE did not make the most of Shawn Daivari's talent. He claims the former star had natural heat from the WWE Universe and was a great worker in the ring too. He said:

"Oh, [Shawn Daivari] could have been utilised so much more. The kid had natural heat. People naturally just hated [him]. He had great heat and he was a great worker in the ring. We never really found that out. But I think that if WWE were to utilise them in a different way, he would have been a lot more successful," said Kurt Angle.

Shawn Daivari is back in WWE as a producer; Kurt Angle released

#WWE Status Updates On Molly Holly And Shawn Daivari https://t.co/Dppj9Gf0Ya — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 18, 2021

In mid-2020, Kurt Angle was released by WWE, and so was Shawn Daivari. The latter is back with the company as a backstage producer. Speaking to WWE Digital on his return, Shawn Daivari said:

"It is kind of awesome to be back in WWE but in a different role because it's kind of the evolution of my career I wanted to take. It just one of those things that is not really a job you apply for. It's something that they kind of seek out; who they think is a former talent maybe you could fit well in the backstage role. And I was very very happy and very lucky my name was on that short list of people they want to bring."

However, there is no place for the Olympic Gold Medalist just yet. Kurt Angle was offered the role of managing Riddle on screen before he was released by the company last year.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and The Kurt Angle Show, should you choose to use any quotes from this article.

Also Read

Do you agree with Kurt Angle that Shawn Daivari was underutilized during his WWE tenure as an in-ring talent? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun