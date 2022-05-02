"I wrestled him" - Kurt Angle picks RAW star as best wrestler over Bryan Danielson

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has commented on who he thinks is the best wrestler between Bryan Danielson and AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One and the AEW star are both regarded as two of the greatest in-ring performers of this generation. They're both former WWE Champions and have had many incredible bouts in their careers. Styles is known for his high-flying style and Danielson for his technical wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated that both stars are similar in the ring, but he believes AJ Styles is the better worker since they've faced off before.

“That’s tough, they’re identical. They’re so much alike and as far as their styles and everything they do, they’re great at submission, they’re great at highflying, they’re great at anything that belongs in the ring. I will say this, I will pick AJ only because I wrestled him. I never wrestled Daniel Bryan and if I did I might change my mind, so I’m saying AJ right now because I wrestled him.” (H/T Wrestling INC)

Kurt Angle's last match against AJ Styles was in 2019 prior to his retirement from in-ring competition.

Kurt Angle opens up about his reunion with AJ Styles in WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer and The Phenomenal One had their first match in IMPACT Wrestling numerous years ago. Styles signed with WWE in 2016 while Angle returned to the company the following year in 2017.

Kurt Angle spoke about reuniting with Styles, and he stated that he knew the latter would become a big star in WWE.

“Oh yeah, I knew from early on in TNA. All he needed was an opportunity and a chance, and he got it, and when he did, he kicked some ass. It was exciting to see AJ, he’s such a good guy. He was such a great friend, loyal. Not just in the ring but he always had this caring way about him, asking about your kids and your wife. He was a great family man and it was just great to see him and knowing that we might wrestle again was pretty intriguing."

Kurt Angle wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Baron Corbin in a singles bout. He has had a very successful career filled with title reigns and incredible matches.

Edited by Kaushik Das