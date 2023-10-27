Kurt Angle posts an emotional note for his son on his birthday

WWE retired professional superstar Kurt Angle wished his son Kody Angle on his 17th Birthday.

Angle initiated his professional wrestling career in 1996 and entered the WWE in the year 1998. He is a former WWE Champion, European Champion, and World Heavyweight Champion, among others, subsequently ending his career with a Hall of Fame induction. All of these achievements are the reasons why fans consider him one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Taking to social media, Kurt sent out a heartwarming message to his son, Kody Angle. He also expressed his affection towards Kodster and exclaimed how proud he is of the latter:

"Happy 17th birthday to my son Kody. Very proud of you. Love you Kodster!!!! #Happy17"

WWE legend Kurt Angle opened up on crucial members who shaped his career

Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle opened up about people in the company who helped him shape his career.

Speaking up in a recent Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session, Angle asserted that he appreciated the company of The Game and Stephanie McMahon, which gradually set the tone for him. He also extended words of gratitude for them and their contribution in adding to the storyline.

Angle further heaped praise on the WWE writers Brian Gewirtz and Vince Russo; it is because of them, his career took a turn:

"I loved doing my stuff with Triple H and Stephanie, too, which was the beginning of my career, and it really set the tone for Kurt Angle and the direction he was going. So I have to thank those guys for that, and especially the writer Brian Gewirtz and Vince. That angle is what set the tone for me. If that angle did not occur, I probably would have been mid-card for another two years. It's amazing what storylines can do," Kurt Angle said.

It would be exciting to see if Angle would make any further appearances in the company.

