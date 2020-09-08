Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar potentially jumping to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given his thoughts on the future of former WWE Universal Champion and long-term rival, Brock Lesnar.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Kurt Angle admitted he wasn't sure what the current WWE status was of Brock Lesnar:

"I don't know. I don't know what transpired, something had to have happened because I heard they pulled all this merchandise off the shelves. So it's not just Brock not having a contract and not knowing where he wants to go. The company, obviously, they're not going to let him go. Brock's pretty level headed. He doesn't get in any trouble. So there's no reason to fire the kid. He's a tremendous athlete, a tremendous employee. So I think Brock just got tired of doing it.

"I don't know. I don't know if he wants to fight again. I don't know if you want to go to another company. I cannot see him going to another company, unless Tony Khan wants to pay him $10-20 million. I don't know, but you never know, but I think Brock should just end his career in WWE. I mean the way they treat him and the way he gets paid, I don't know why he'd not want to just stay. It's really up to him, but I think he wants to fight. I think that's the reason."

Brock Lesnar is a free agent 👀



Former WWE champion's deal with the company has expired without locking in a new contract, per @PWInsidercom pic.twitter.com/yZbmXFcJ3j — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 31, 2020

Will Brock Lesnar fight in the UFC again?

There have been rumours that, due to Brock Lesnar's expired WWE contract, The Beast could soon compete in the UFC once again. It had previously been suggested that Lesnar could fight former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in a super-fight.

During the interview, Kurt Angle confirmed that Lesnar has mentioned to him that he would like to fight Jones in the future:

"Brock's told me that several times that's who he wants," Angle revealed. "So if it happens, it happens, but I think that might be the only way to get Brock to fight. I think he just wants Jones, but I just talked to my buddy Vitor Belfort, just did a photo shoot with him a couple days ago. We're both ambassadors for Smart Cups... But Vitor wants to fight Brock."

Brock Lesnar storms the Octagon and pushes Daniel Cormier 😱



This heavyweight title fight is going to be craaaazy! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/zrYOwOhaCo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 8, 2018

Where do you think Brock Lesnar will end up next? WWE, UFC, AEW or somewhere else?