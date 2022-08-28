"It was the real deal" - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalls receiving 14 stitches after his match with former World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how he received 14 stitches after his match with Rey Mysterio.

Kurt Angle has always put forth exciting performances when he steps inside a square circle. Whether it was IMPACT Wrestling or WWE, the Wrestling Machine climbed to the top of the mountain and became champion. However, Angle's retirement match didn't live up to the audience's expectations.

During his peak, Angle wrestled several veterans of the industry. One of which was The Master of 619, Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 53-year-old superstar recalled how he received stitches after his match with the luchador legend:

“Rey Mysterio, He wears these knee braces, they’re big as hell, they’re underneath his pants. And when he went to do the hurricanrana off the top rope, the brace hit me on top of the head and I grabbed them and rolled through and I ended up getting a scar here about 14 stitches. It was the real deal, man,” said Angle. [H/T - ITR]

Mysterio and Angle have faced each other at major premium live events over the years. In their last encounter, Mysterio was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Kurt Angle recalls why he missed the 2004 Olympics

Before Angle became a sports entertainer, he started his journey as an amateur wrestler. In 1996, he won a gold medal with a broken neck at the Olympics. Angle received most of his fame from his amateur career in his early days.

Later, he joined WWE in 1998 and transitioned into a sports entertainer for Vince McMahon's company. However, Angle was offered an opportunity to compete at the Olympics, but he declined.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion recalled why he decided not to participate in the event:

"So I didn’t want to take that chance by leaving the company and going to the Olympics, and it was a long shot. I mean, I really for me to win the gold medal, it was like 1000 to 1 odds, it really was because I was out of the sport for eight years and come back and get yourself ready, It’s gonna take a lot more than a year of training to do that.” [H/T - ITR]

It would have been interesting to see him participate and win more gold. In 2012, he showcased his interest in returning to the Olympics but couldn't due to his age.

