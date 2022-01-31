"You messed up big time" - Former WWE Superstar once refused to have a beer with Steve Austin backstage 

Kurt Angle and Stone Cold Steve Austin have had many memorable matches in the WWE.

The Texas Rattlesnake liked to sit down with his opponents to discuss the bouts, and Kurt Angle recently recalled what happened when he once refused to have a beer with Steve Austin backstage.

The Olympic gold medalist explained that, unlike most top stars, Steve Austin loved to dissect matches after shows. But when Angle turned the latter down on one occasion, Shane McMahon pointed out to him that it wasn't the best of decisions.

Shane O'Mac advised Kurt Angle not to walk away from the post-match talks with Steve Austin as it was a beneficial exercise to help both wrestlers improve. Here's what Kurt Angle recalled about the incident:

"For the most part, everybody else, they would just say thank you for the match, give you a hug, and that's it. But Austin wanted to sit down, have a beer and talk about it for half an hour. You know what? The one time I refused a beer, and Shane McMahon came up to me and said, 'hey, go back in there and accept that beer and sit down and talk to Stone Cold.' I was like, 'Holy cr*p, did I mess up?' He said, 'You messed up big time' [laughs]. Yeah, I had to drink the beer!" revealed Kurt Angle.

"That's what made him so good" - Kurt Angle on Steve Austin's post-match routine

Professional wrestling would not be the same without Steve Austin's contributions, and Kurt Angle noted that his former rival worked tremendously hard to improve as a performer.

The behind-the-scenes meetings helped Austin become a better wrestler, as Kurt Angle briefly explained.

"Yeah, he loved that. He wanted to talk about it. He wanted to get better. He wanted to improve on that match and make it better the next time we wrestled. So, he always wanted to have a meeting afterward and talk about it in detail. That's what made him so good. That's what made him such a professional," added Kurt Angle.

