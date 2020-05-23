Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is all set to return to WWE next week on Wednesday night on NXT. The Olympic Gold medallist will serve as the special guest referee for the Steel Cage match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle.

Kurt Angle was one of the many Superstars that was released last month as WWE let go of several in-ring and backstage personnel as a cost-cutting measure enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The other shocking names on the list included Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, Lio Rush, among others.

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Kurt Angle to act as special guest referee for match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher made his surprise NXT debut when he appeared as the replacement for Pete Dunne. The BroserWeights were supposed to defend their title against The Undisputed Era but since Dunne is stuck in the UK, he was not able to make it. The unlikely duo of Thatcher and Riddle successfully managed to retain the titles.

Less than a month after the win, Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle failed to defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Imperium after Thatcher walked out on Riddle in the middle of the match. The two faced off later that evening, with Riddle picking up the win. After the match, Thatcher attacked Riddle, locking him up in the Fujiwara armbar.

They will step inside the ring once again next week, this time inside a steel cage and with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle acting as the special guest referee.