Kurt Angle reunites with retired former champion after nearly 5 years on SmackDown

SmackDown this week had Kurt Angle advertised. As you know, his birthday celebration was to take place, and he was seen walking backstage with fellow-Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson. In the second backstage segment, Kurt Angle reunited briefly with none other than his son - the retired former RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan.

As you may know, Jason Jordan is The Olympic Gold Medalist's storyline son. In 2017, a plot led to the reveal of Angle's "son," who turned out to be Jordan. The storyline was meant to kick-start the latter's run as a rising star to the top, but it was cut short as he wrestled his last match in early 2018.

Jordan is now a backstage producer in WWE after he was forced to retire due to a neck injury. While there hasn't been any official statement on his retirement, it's assumed to be the case as he hasn't wrestled since 2018.

The reunion was wholesome as it saw the two share the screen for the first time in nearly five years. Jordan handed Kurt Angle a "#1 Dad" Birthday Card before the "Father-son" duo embraced:

There is no doubt that the Jason Jordan storyline is one of the biggest "what-ifs" of the last five years. While Jordan wasn't well received, he was building towards a heel turn right before he was forced to step back from the ring.

One can only imagine what would have happened if Jason Jordan had fulfilled his potential.

