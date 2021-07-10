Chris Benoit once tore up a former world champion's 12-page match script and left the arena

Chris Benoit's name is rarely taken in pro wrestling circles, but it sporadically pops up for his past in-ring exploits. Benoit was considered an in-ring genius who could spontaneously put on a classic with almost any opponent.

On the other hand, Diamond Dallas Page was one of those wrestlers who scripted his matches well in advance. While DDP's cautious approach drew him dividends, his methods might have annoyed a few other wrestlers, including Chris Benoit.

During the most recent edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed an incident where Chris Benoit tore up DDP's lengthy match script.

DDP and Chris Benoit worked together at WCW, where they teamed up and faced each other on countless occasions.

Diamond Dallas Page put together a 12-page match script for one of his contests with Chris Benoit, and the "Rabid Wolverine" was in no mood to abide by it. Benoit went on to rip up the script before walking out of the arena.

DDP was looking for him (Chris Benoit) to go over the match: Kurt Angle

Despite the 3-time WCW World Champion's efforts to meet Chris Benoit for the usual pre-match planning, Benoit did not appear backstage until five minutes before their bout.

Kurt Angle noted that Chris Benoit somehow avoided the script and most likely carried the match with DDP. The Olympic gold medalist added that Chris Benoit told him the story, and it was the controversial star's way of ribbing DDP.

Here's what Kurt Angle revealed about the Chris Benoit-DDP incident:

"Well, I didn't work directly with him (DDP), so I didn't know. I heard about it (DDP's scripting), you know. Actually, Chris Benoit told me a story where DDP scripted a match where it was 12 pages long, type, and Chris was like, 'You know what, screw this.' He tore it up and left the arena, and DDP was looking for him to go over the match, and he couldn't find Chris anywhere, and Chris didn't show up until 5 minutes before the match so that DDP couldn't have his scripted match. Chris basically carried him through their match; I guess that is what happened. So, Chris was trying to rib him back by not allowing the match to be scripted. That's what I was told by Chris. I don't know how true it but I actually believe Chris because he has been honest with everything he has ever said," Kurt Angle revealed.

Kurt Angle's fascinating story is another example of Chris Benoit's unmatched technical skills in the ring. While DDP employed a more exhaustive strategy, the WCW Legend also tasted high degrees of success throughout his career.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Rohit Mishra