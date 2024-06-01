Kurt Angle reveals what his daughter is doing; just took major step

Kurt Angle has enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the WWE. The Olympic gold medalist is still the number one earner of boos and “you suck” chants from the crowd, thanks to his heel work. The 55-year-old revealed a great piece of news and showcased a glimpse of a big step taken by his daughter, Kyra Angle.

The 21-year-old has entered into the arena of making music. Notably, Kurt Angle fully supported her daughter’s creative endeavor and shared the teaser of her next song via a tweet on X.

“My beautiful daughter Kyra just released her 2nd song/music video. So proud of you princess. Take a look: http://Cageriot.ffm.to/flushed.”

This is Kyra Angle's second single, ‘Flushed, which will be available on all streaming platforms on June 7, 2024. She released her first single on February 2, 2024.

The 21-year-old has secured 154 monthly online listeners on Spotify with just one song. Interestingly, while the daughter is just starting her music career, Kurt is winning awards for his pro wrestling career.

Kurt Angle bagged major annual award for his legendary career

Kurt Angle has won several accolades from various platforms in his life. Be it the Olympics, the WWE, TNA, or more. Recently, he was awarded the Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Angle will receive this year’s award at the 58th annual reunion of the Cauliflower Alley Club from August 19 to 21 in Las Vegas.

The recipient of this award should have a great career in both professional and amateur wrestling. Angle fits the mold perfectly, with several WWE Championship wins, a spot in the Hall of Fame, and a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.

It would be interesting to see how he moves forward in his career, considering he is still very connected to WWE.

