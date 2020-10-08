Kurt Angle reveals the exact reason why he rejected the role of Matt Riddle's manager

Kurt Angle had transitioned from an on-screen talent/in-ring performer to a backstage producer in WWE. After WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he was officially done with his in-ring career and his role as a producer would be his next big challenge.

Unfortunately, Kurt Angle was one of the many names released by WWE during the April mass release of employees. Kurt Angle was brought back in a guest role in NXT - to be the special guest referee in the Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher match.

That would mark the end of Matt Riddle's run in NXT and just a couple of days later, Kurt Angle announced that The King of Bros would be joining the Smackdown roster, going as far as to declare him as "the next face of SmackDown".

Speaking to PWInsider, Kurt Angle revealed the exact reasons why he turned down a role to manage Matt Riddle:

Two reasons - one was my company I started needed my attention 100%, especially with the virus thing and I had to just be there for the company and the other thing was the money, it just...it wasn't enough. I wasn't going to manage somebody for the amount of money they wanted to give me.

Advertisement

Would Kurt Angle have benefited Matt Riddle's career?

The big question is as to just how much Kurt Angle would have benefited Matt Riddle by managing him. Both Kurt Angle and Matt Riddle seem like completely different characters and in all likeliness, they wouldn't have had much chemistry. Not that it has stopped us from seeing odd pairings in WWE before, but this never seemed like a good fit, to begin with.

Matt Riddle simply isn't the kind of character who needs a manager and it's good that Kurt Angle rejected the offer. He's been a busy man during the lockdown period and from the look of things, he may not appear on WWE TV again for months.