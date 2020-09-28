Kurt Angle reveals exactly what Vince McMahon told the pilot on The Plane Ride From Hell

The Plane Ride From Hell has become one of the best known and most controversial moments in WWE history. The story states that back in May 2002, a number of WWE's biggest stars including Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon were flying from the United Kingdom to the United States at the end of the European Tour and there were a number of incidents on board the plane that went on to make this one of the most famous aeroplane journey in pro wrestling history.

It was a night that cost Mr. Perfect his job in WWE after he goaded Brock Lesnar into a shoot fight. This led to many members of the roster breaking up the fight whilst there were other antics going on at the same time.

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions and the topic of The Plane Ride From Hell came up, where Angle was able to reveal exactly what Vince McMahon said to the pilot that night.

Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle were wrestling on the plane when the flight attendant attempted to tell the two men to take their seats:

"There's one point where we were near, you know when you open the door, the of the thing, well we're wrestling, we are hitting that, the things moving and the Flight Attendant is like, 'you better sit down or we are gonna land this plane right now' and Vince looks at her and goes 'tell the pilot to go f**k himself, I'll buy this f**king plane.' I couldn't believe it."

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon seem to have had an interesting relationship throughout their time together in WWE and despite wrestling with the boss as part of the famous flight, Kurt Angle was still able to retain his job, as noted, unlike Curt Hennig.