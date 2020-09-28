Kurt Angle reveals intimate details about Brock Lesnar's career-threatening botch at WrestleMania

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar were at the top of their game back in the early 2000s. The two former WWE Superstars were the best in the business and clashed at WrestleMania XIX for Kurt Angle's WWE Championship. At WrestleMania XIX, Brock Lesnar defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE Title but almost suffered a career-ending injury in the process.

Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar's Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania XIX

Kurt Angle was the guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's latest Broken Skull Sessions. On the show, The Olympic Gold Medalist discussed his WWE career and some of the best matches that he had in the company.

Kurt Angle also spoke about his relationship with Brock Lesnar and their match at WrestleMania XIX. Stone Cold Steve Austin said that there was no need for someone like Brock Lesnar to perform the Shooting Star Press. Kurt Angle explained the events of the night and shared details about the match at WrestleMania XIX while the video played on the screen.

"He [Brock Lesnar] was going across the ring earlier. You see what he does? He second guesses himself. There is a little pause right before he goes. Ugh! I thought he broke his neck. I was surprised that he kicked out. He didn't even know where he was. Right then, I was like, what are we going to do? He just missed the finish, and I can hear F5 because he's not going to be able to do the Moonsault again. He's out of it. He's telling me he thinks he can do it again, and he kicks me in the gut and F5."

Kurt Angle also revealed that he wasn't supposed to lose that match. He said that he was supposed to hold on to the Title for longer but his neck was acting up, so he dropped the Title to Brock Lesnar.

Kurt Angle later said that Brock Lesnar was doing the move in OVW, so he thought he could do it here. Angle took all the blame for the move, saying that he shouldn't have agreed to and that it wasn't a smart decision.

