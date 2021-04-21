"I have something going on with WWE" - Kurt Angle explains why he won't join AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was among the long list of talent released by the company in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic Gold Medalist has stated that he doesn't plan to go to AEW, revealing he's still working on something with WWE.

Following his retirement from in-ring competition in 2019, Kurt Angle began working for WWE as a backstage producer.

After being relieved of his position, he appeared on NXT as the special guest referee in the Fight Pit bout between Riddle and Timothy Thatcher in May 2020. He made another appearance on SmackDown a few days later to announce Riddle's arrival to the blue brand.

During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, Angle explained that he was in contact with AEW but doesn't plan on making the jump due to his loyalty to WWE.

"Well, my relationship with WWE is really good and I like to keep it that way. I don’t have any plans of going to AEW. I haven’t really spoke to them that much. Just a couple messages sent back and forth but nothing serious. I have something going on with WWE right now and it most likely will materialize. I can’t talk about it but that’s what I’m waiting on and I don’t wanna mess that up. The company’s been so good to me and I wanna be loyal to them." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Last year, WWE offered Kurt Angle the job of managing Riddle, but he ultimately turned it down. He stated that he would've loved to manage the former United States Champion, but it just wasn't the right time.

Kurt Angle's legendary career in WWE

Kurt Angle as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Kurt Angle is regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the history of the business, and it isn't hard to fathom why. He won a gold medal at the Olympics before capturing the WWE World Heavyweight, TNA, and IWGP Championships.

He has had stellar matches with the likes of Chris Benoit, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, and Samoa Joe during his decorated career. His WrestleMania 34 match, in which he teamed up with Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, was also praised by fans and critics.

Although it's not yet known what is in the works between WWE and Kurt Angle, it could turn out to be something interesting.