Kurt Angle reveals the one big reason why Brock Lesnar is not on the Mount Rushmore of WWE stars

Based on accolades alone, Brock Lesnar is easily one of his generation's most accomplished combat sports athletes. However, The Beast Incarnate is rarely mentioned when talking about WWE GOATs, and Kurt Angle recently explained why that was the case.

Having kicked off his pro wrestling career in WWE's developmental system in 2000, Brock Lesnar has won ten world championships and, after two decades, still continues to be one of the biggest draws in the company.

While Lesnar is considered an incredible in-ring athlete, Kurt Angle believes his former rival isn't known for his promo work, leading many fans and pundits not to add him to their Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

Angle clarified that while Lesnar has proven he can be compelling and entertaining on the microphone, the Olympic hero didn't feel delivering promos was Brock's strongest quality as a pro wrestler.

"Yeah, he deserves to be. I think a lot of the reason is, you know, he didn't have a lot of incredible promo skills. Don't get me wrong; he can cut a promo. There is no doubt about it, but it wasn't one of his biggest strengths," claimed the WWE Hall of Famer on The Kurt Angle Show. "His look, his persona, and his in-ring ability were his biggest strengths. And I think if you're talking about an overall entertainer, I think you have to go with the promo skills too. And Brock was good at it, don't get me wrong, he just wasn't the best." [19:45 - 20:40]

Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar's athleticism

Fans will never forget Kurt Angle's legendary battle with Brock Lesnar from the 2000s, as they rarely disappointed whenever they went against each other. The veterans made the most of their fantastic chemistry, as they even wrestled outside of WWE in Japan.

Angle stated that amongst all of his opponents, Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio were the most athletic performers he'd faced inside the squared circle.

Despite his freakish size, the Olympic hero stated that Lesnar moved like a 'cat' inside the ring and always managed to shock everybody with his quickness.

"He is like a cat. He really is. He is the most athletic wrestler I've ever wrestled, besides Rey Mysterio, you know, but the size difference," claimed Kurt Angle. "But yeah, Brock was a big guy, but he wrestled like a little guy. He was quick; he was fast; he was explosive; the guy was a freak of nature; he really was." [7:00 - 8:00]

