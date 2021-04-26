Kurt Angle reveals why he rejected an offer to fight in UFC

Kurt Angle recently discussed how he rejected an offer from the UFC. The offer came before Angle signed with WWE in 1998.

WWE legend Kurt Angle was a guest on The Hannibal TV recently. During the interview, Angle opened up about rejecting an offer from the UFC in 1997. Angle said he refused the offer because the money was not good enough.

"It was money. The MMA at the time, the UFC when they approached me it was in 1997. Dana White was not involved at the time and there was a woman there that was in charge. She called me and said, 'Hey, we'd like you to enter the UFC and we'll give you a 10 fight deal.' And the money wasn't that great. It was $15,000 a fight so I wasn't going to get my butt kicked for $15,000 for each fight. That would have been brutal," Angle said.

Kurt Angle on why he never crossed over into MMA

Kurt Angle went on to say that he later considered crossing over into MMA, but after breaking his neck, he realized he couldn't do it.

"The UFC started coming strong after I got involved with the WWE in 1998. The UFC became like a really big company by 2001 and I was thinking about crossing over but then I broke my neck again. That ended my dreams of doing anything in MMA," Angle said.

Kurt Angle said that he also did some training in submission wrestling later in his career to test the waters:.

"I did some training. This was back in 2008-2009. I did some training at the Pittsburgh Fight Club. I was getting pretty good but I knew at the time that after breaking my neck several times, I had no strength in my upper body. I would have left myself open to submissions with my arms. I just didn't have any strength. I couldn't do five push-ups at the time. So it was very difficult for me to crossover into MMA when I wasn't at a 100%. I knew I couldn't do it," Angle said.

