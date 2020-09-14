In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, Kurt Angle opened up about his WWE career and retirement. During the interview, Kurt Angle spoke about some of the roles WWE offered him before he ended up retiring.

Every day is training day. No days off. No excuses. Always forwards. Never backwards. #itstrue #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/tJTV1OyC0S — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 31, 2020

Apart from the role with Matt Riddle, Angle also spoke about a role as a coach and a Legends contract which fell through:

Managing Riddle, that was a few months ago. They offered me another job coaching. They also offered me a Legends deal. We weren't able to get a contract done, but I'm cool with WWE. We're in good terms. There's no bad blood. Every once in a while, they call me to use me for something. I did a couple appearances on TV in the last few months. Today, they have me do an ad for one of their sponsors, so I did the ad for them. So they still reach out to me. I'm just not under contract, and I kind of like that. H/T: WrestlingINC

Kurt Angle reveals the role Triple H offered him before his retirement

Kurt Angle also spoke about a role Triple H offered him where he would talk to Superstars over the phone or via Zoom to help them out with promos, technique etc. However, Angle informed us that the whole thing did not end up coming to fruition:

Yeah, I talked to Triple H about not so much going down there a lot but being on the phone or on a Zoom call with the wrestlers and talking to them, going over film, going over there technique [and] talking to them about promos. So it was a pretty easy schedule for me. Nothing came to fruition, but that's OK. They brought up the idea a few months ago, and it kind of got lost, but it's OK. I'm good where I am, and if they want to continue to use me here and there, that's fine. H/T: WrestlingINC

Kurt Angle's last WWE appearance came in NXT where he was the special guest referee in The Fight Pit match involving Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle.