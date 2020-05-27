Kurt Angle will serve as the special guest referee for the Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

Kurt Angle took to Instagram to put up a behind the scene photo of the set that has been put in place for the Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on NXT. This marks the return of Kurt Angle to WWE TV after he was released by the company last month, who will serve as the special guest referee for the Cage Fight.

Bros-turned-foes Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will battle it out inside the cage, where the only way to win is by submission or knockout. Kurt Angle gave us a sneak peek of what the set looks like for the Cage Fight. You can check out the photo below:

Kurt Angle to call the shots for the fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher was chosen by Pete Dunne, the other half of BroserWeights, as his replacement to help defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Undisputed Era. While the two coexisted the first time around, the wheels fell off when Timothy Thatcher walked off during their title defense against Imperium, who went on to win the titles.

Later that night, Matt Riddle defeated Timothy Thatcher in singles competition but was attacked viciously after the match. The two will now settle their differences inside the cage, where the returning Kurt Angle will act as the special guest referee.

The match could be the end or the beginning of the end of Matt Riddle's time at NXT as rumors have been floating around that The Original Bro could be on his way to SmackDown. Reports have suggested that the Cage Fight could be Riddle's last match at NXT and if it is, he would want to depart on a memorable note.