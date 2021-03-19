WWE Hall Of Famer reveals why Vince McMahon rejected his pitch for WrestleMania match with The Undertaker

Kurt Angle has revealed why Vince McMahon rejected the idea of him facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22. The Olympic Gold medallist said the WWE Chairman was not ready to pull the plug on The Deadman's 'Streak' at the time.

Before being broken by Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker's undefeated streak was one of the highlights of the Show Of Shows.

Angle revealed on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that both he and The Deadman approached Vince McMahon about a possible match at WrestleMania 22. However, he swiftly rejected the idea because he was not ready to end "The Streak".

He also said that it was a big deal for him and Taker and they had discussed a possible match at the Show Of Shows in December 2005. However, Vince McMahon did not like the idea and instead had the match at No Way Out in 2006.

"It was a big deal to us, both Undertaker and myself. Having ‘Taker come in at No Way Out and you wrestle him in the main event, usually it’s a downer pay-per-view, but it was an upper. Taker actually wanted to face me at WrestleMania, he told me this back in December before I had the match at Royal Rumble. I said that’d be fantastic, he said we’re going to have to go to Vince and ask him. We went to Vince and Vince said ‘No, I’m not ending Taker’s undefeated streak," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle was World Heavyweight Champion at the time and Vince McMahon did not see The Undertaker winning the belt back in 2006. Instead of having the match at WrestleMania 22, he gave them the spotlight at No Way Out.

Kurt Angle believes Vince McMahon regrets his decision

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker put on a great match

The No Way Out match between The Undertaker and Kurt Angle is considered by many to be underrated. The WWE Hall Of Famer himself holds the match in high regard, believing it to be the 2006 "Match of the Year".

The Olympic Gold Medalist said believes that Vince McMahon regrets not having it as his main event at WrestleMania 22.

"If you don’t think Vince was thinking that, you’re high. “Of course he’s going to say ‘Damn, that was my main event of WrestleMania.’ Because I legitimately thought that was the match of the year in 2006, I took pride in that match. I thought that was one of the best matches that anyones ever done. To not be at WrestleMania, Vince was probably like aw s**t, I should’ve done it. What he could have done is he could have had Undertaker beat me for the World Title, he just didn’t want Taker to have the title at the time," said Kurt Angle.

The match between The Undertaker and Kurt Angle was certainly one of the best matches in the history of the No Way Out pay-per-view.

