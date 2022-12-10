Kurt Angle's birthday celebration leads to SmackDown debut of popular 22-year-old superstar

SmackDown this week revolved around the birthday celebrations of Kurt Angle, who turned 54 years old. He was seen in numerous backstage segments, and he main evented the show as well, being confronted by The Alpha Academy.

Angle's appearance this week also led to the formal SmackDown debut of the 22-year-old star and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson.

Gable Steveson has been training at the WWE Performance Center for a while - being the second Olympic Gold Medalist to be signed by the company. He made his debut at WrestleMania 38 this year when he confronted Chad Gable and gave him a suplex.

Interestingly enough, Chad Gable was also a part of his SmackDown debut. Kurt Angle first told Gable Steveson to stay backstage and enjoy while he went out for the last segment. He was confronted by The Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis, who were upset about not being invited to the party.

While they bullied Angle into leaving the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer returned with a milk truck - with Gable Steveson making his appearance. While they threw milk bottles first, Angle took out the hose and doused Otis and Chad Gable with milk in a classic throwback to The Attitude Era.

Milk-o-mania was running wild to end SmackDown, and Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson chugged down milk bottles in Stone Cold-esque style to end the show.

What did you think of Gable Steveson's SmackDown debut? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes