Kurt Angle's son shaved his head to be like current AEW star

Kurt Angle's 15-years-old son Kody shaved his head to look like current AEW star Jay Lethal, as per Karen Jarrett.

Kurt Angle and Karen Jarrett got hitched in 1998. The couple split up in 2008 and have two children together. Their younger kid Kody is seemingly interested in making his way into the pro wrestling business if Karen Jarrett's recent comments are any indication.

Jarrett recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. She revealed that Kody shaved his hair so that he could be like Jay Lethal.

Check out her full comments below:

"Kody shaved his head, went into his bathroom and got like a trimmer thing, shaver thing that was my grandfather's, shaved his head to be like Jay Lethal. When he grasps onto something, he's all in."

Karen also opened up on Kody wanting Lethal to train him for a pro wrestling career:

"I think he's learned so much from Jeff already. I'm sure Jeff will be a part of it and he'll be there, and now there's a ring five minutes from our house. Thomas Latimer trains with some of the people there. That's who Kody wants to train him. He wants to go there and then he wants to go stay in Florida and he wants to have Jay train him. He's got everything planned out." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kody has quite a legacy to live up to, with both Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett being WWE Hall of Famers

Kody's biological father Kurt Angle and his stepfather Jeff Jarrett are both pro wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers.

Angle is a multi-time WWE Champion and is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring. He has headlined WrestleMania, has beaten the very best in the business, and is dubbed by many as the best pure athlete to ever grace WWE's squared circle.

Jeff Jarrett has done quite well for himself as well. He is the founder of TNA, a promotion that is still around twenty years later. Jarrett had stints in WCW and WWE in the 90s and did well as an upper mid-card heel.

Kody still has a long road ahead of him in his quest to make it big in the pro wrestling industry. Only time will tell if he manages to mimic Angle and Jarrett's success.

