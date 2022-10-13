Kurt Angles says his "best matches" all took place against former WWE Champion 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently stated that the best matches of his career were against Shawn Michaels.

HBK and the Olympic Gold Medalist went toe-to-toe in many classic matches, most notably their 2005 clash at WrestleMania 21, where Angle came away with the win against the two-time Hall of Famer.

During a recent interview on The Bubba Army show, Angle sang Michaels' praises for his ability to have a great match with every single person he stepped into the ring with:

"Shawn, he has the best chemistry with every wrestler. I’ve had my best matches with Shawn, everybody has their best matches with Shawn Michaels, that’s how good he is." [From 28:29 to 28:42]

Another classic encounter between the pro-wrestling legends came at Vengeance 2005, which saw Michaels avenge his mania loss against Angle in emphatic fashion.

Kurt Angle on his WrestleMania showdown with Shawn Michaels

The WWE Universe considers both superstars as two of the greatest performers in the history of the business. That shared ability was showcased during the WrestleMania encounter.

Speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Kurt Angle told how he and HBK barely interacted with each other physically prior to their match, and this further highlighted the special talent of both men.

"So, I never really touched Shawn before WrestleMania 21 and to have that type of chemistry, that quickly, and for those 30 minutes it was like ‘oh my gosh, I’m wrestling a guy that’s really special, like, this might be the greatest wrestler of all time’ and Shawn Michaels is. He proved that for so many years," said Angle. [H/T WrestleZone]

Kurt Angle made an appearance on Monday Night RAW in August 2022, with the show taking place in his hometown of Pittsburgh. During the show, the Hall of Famer shared a hilarious backstage moment with the Rated-R Superstar.

