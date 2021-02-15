Kurt Angle says he only knew of five wrestlers when he wasn't a pro-wrestling fan

Kurt Angle's origins in professional wrestling can be traced back to his time as an amateur wrestler. Back then, Angle was surrounded by people who dissuaded the Wrestling Machine from a career in professional wrestling. As such, Angle had minimal knowledge of the business and only knew a handful of professional wrestlers.

Kurt Angle is a former WWE Superstar who worked with the company on two different occasions. Angle rose to popularity during his first stint with the company back in 1998 and stayed with the company until 2006. He would return to WWE 11 years later as the General Manager of RAW.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how he had very little connection to pro-wrestling thanks to the people he was surrounded by. Angle was steered away from pro-wrestling at a young age. As a result, he only knew a few names from the business—namely, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and The Rock.

"I knew a handful of wrestlers. I was always told it was a bunch of trash and that I was the real deal and they were fake. So I was directed away from it. I knew Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Other than that I wasn't that educated in pro-wrestling. I didn't know what I was gonna get myself into. It was a little weird being in that position and not knowing what to do."

Angle would later become one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, having a remarkable 24-year career in the business. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017.

Kurt Angle's last match with WWE

Kurt Angle had his last match at WrestleMania 35 back in 2019. Angle chose to face King Corbin as his final opponent. The Wrestling Machine retired after this match, which he unfortunately lost. Since then, Kurt Angle has made a few sporadic appearances on WWE television.

Kurt Angle was one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time. He won numerous titles throughout his career, becoming a four-time WWE Champion, a World Heavyweight Champion and was even an inaugural WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Chris Benoit.