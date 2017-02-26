WWE News: Kurt Angle says Linda McMahon is the right person for the job on Donald Trump's administration

Linda McMahon donated $6 million during Trump's presidential campaign and has been serving public office since 2009.

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE star Kurt Angle revealed his thoughts on the former CEO of the promotion, Linda McMahon, joining Donald Trump’s administration.

The 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame inductee Kurt Angle said:

“Linda has always been business-savvy always taken care of WWE from the business perspective and Vince McMahon has always taken care of it from the creative perspective so you have to give Linda credit for what she’s done for that company. She’s perfect for representing the Trump cabinet for small businesses. She knows what she’s talking about.”

In case you didn’t know...

Linda McMahon is the wife of billionaire WWE promoter Vincent McMahon, the couple co-founded WWE, whose net worth Forbes estimate is at $1.16 billion. According to WWE's recent annual report, Linda McMahon owns $84 million of WWE stock.

McMahon served as the CEO of the wrestling company from 1997 until 2009, when she stepped down to pursue public office. However, her unsuccessful run as a Republican in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012 cost the couple an estimated $100 million.

The heart of the matter

The 68-year-old politician was selected by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to head his Small Business Administration.

Also read: WWE News: Alberto Del Rio says Vince McMahon would make a better president than Donald Trump

Trump said in a statement on his Facebook page:

"Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognised as one of the country's top female executives advising businesses around the globe. Linda is going to be a phenomenal leader and champion for small businesses and unleash America's entrepreneurial spirit all across the country.”

Kurt Angle has also endorsed Linda McMahon being in Donald Trump’s cabinet and has expressed his faith in her abilities when it comes to heading the Small Business administration.

What’s next?

Kurt Angle will be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 two days before WrestleMania 33.

However, it is also speculated that Angle’s wrestling days are not yet over and could wrestle in a few more matches with the company, depending on how he performs in the medical tests.

Linda McMahon, on the other hand, will now be focusing on her duties with the government and will likely not be playing any major role in the WWE anytime soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

Linda McMahon donated $6 million during Trump's presidential campaign and has been serving public office since 2009. Thus, with her ample experience, she will surely enrich the board of members of Trump’s administration.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com