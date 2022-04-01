Kurt Angle says top WWE star had to memorize every move for debut match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opened up about working with Ronda Rousey and how she had to memorize her entire debut match.

Rousey made the big switch from UFC to WWE in 2018 and had her debut match at WrestleMania later that year. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag team match.

In the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey worked together for two weeks to prepare for their bout at WrestleMania 34:

"We wanted Ronda to memorize every single move because she didn’t learn the full ropes of pro wrestling and the whole psychology thing. She was just learning these moves, putting them together, and making sure she got everything fluid throughout the whole match and didn’t have any mess ups."

The former MMA star had to memorize every move as they wanted her to shine in the match:

"So she had to memorize everything. It was a difficult thing to do. But the whole match was built around Ronda Rousey. It was to make her look good. It was to shine her. The whole thing was meant for Ronda. We were all working for Ronda.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Rousey and Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, after Rousey put Stephanie in the arm bar and made her tap out.

Ronda Rousey had a phenomenal first year in WWE

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

Following her debut in 2018, Rousey went on to win her first and only title so far at SummerSlam in August 2018. She defeated Alexa Bliss to win the RAW Women's title.

She feuded with the likes of Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks, before her epic rivalry with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, in her first year in WWE.

After holding the title for a whopping 232 days, Rousey lost it to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. She will compete in her third match at The Show of Shows this weekend when she faces Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title.

