Kurt Angle feels WWE ended a former star's career early due to creative differences

Kurt Angle was back for another stacked episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, where he briefly spoke about Taz's underwhelming in-ring stint in the WWE.

Taz arrived in the WWE with a reputation for being an elite worker, but he didn't wrestle for long in the company as he transitioned to a commentator's position.

Kurt Angle explained that Taz's reluctance to be the 'underdog' eventually led to WWE pulling the plug on his in-ring career in the company.

Kurt Angle revealed that Vince McMahon considered Taz a 'smaller guy,' and the boss wanted the star to be an underdog in matches. However, the former ECW champion had a different vision for his character as he visualized himself dominating in the ring against his WWE opponents.

Kurt Angle stated that Taz didn't want to take all the punishment in a match and wanted to showcase his diverse move set.

"I think the reason was Vince McMahon had this idea of Taz being a smaller guy and selling for the big guys and never giving up. Taz had in his mind that he wanted to be a dominant wrestler. They didn't want him to be. He didn't himself want to be the underdog that was fighting, and that's the reason why they kind of ended Taz's career a little early was because he had a different idea of what the creative had for him. And then they made him a commentator, so that was pretty much the end of Taz's career. I don't think he lasted that long after this," Kurt Angle said.

Kurt Angle praised Taz for being an incredible wrestler and added that he would have enjoyed working on an extended program with the former ECW World Champion.

"I would have loved to have a program with Taz. He was an incredible wrestler. He was especially good on the microphone, and he had a lot of talent," Kurt Angle added.

Taz and his AEW duties

Taz can be found in AEW these days as the color commentator for AEW Dark.

The former FTW Champion's unique brand of commentary always gets the laughs, and he serves as the able partner-in-crime to Excalibur. Taz is also the leader and spokesperson for Team Taz, which recently saw the departure of Brian Cage.

Hang on a second…. @MrGMSI_BCage if you didn’t wanna be around me or the team then y the hell did u stick w/us this long? You weren’t a prisoner buddy. I didn’t cost you world title I saved your friggin bicep from getting ripped off the BONE! Ungrateful & unappreciative person. https://t.co/uNfRD52u9Q — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 5, 2021

Beyond his on-screen roles, the respected AEW personality mentors talent backstage and is one of the industry veterans in the promotion.

