WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared that he was impressed with the finish of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Rhea Ripley entered the 30-women bout as the first entrant and lasted over an hour, setting a new record in the process for women. She last eliminated Liv Morgan to win the match after Asuka interfered and sprayed blue poison mist into Morgan's eyes.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist stated that the finish of the Women's Royal Rumble was the best he's seen in years.

"I thought it was a great Royal Rumble and I'm not gonna lie to you the women's finish of the women's Royal Rumble was the best finish I've seen in years. Rhea Ripley — the way that that match ended was incredible. I was so impressed by it. I have to give the women five stars for that match," said Angle. [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the second time in WWE

The Nightmare and The Queen have a history going all the way back to when The Judgment Day member was still a part of NXT. They collided for the NXT Women's Title at WWE WrestleMania 36 after Charlotte Flair chose Ripley as her opponent for The Show of Shows.

On WWE RAW last week, Rhea Ripley stated that she wants redemption for what happened in 2020. This will be the second time that the two stars will face each other at WrestleMania.

Rhea has never defeated Charlotte in a one-on-one match before and wants to finally do it. Plus, by defeating the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley would go on to become a Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Do you think The Eradicator made the right choice by picking Charlotte Flair as her opponent? Sound off in the comments below!

