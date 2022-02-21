"The blow off would be in Saudi Arabia" - Kurt Angle on scrapped plans for his return at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has addressed the rumors regarding his nixed return to the company, stating that he wasn't booked for WrestleMania 38.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was in talks with WWE to be involved in the show for a couple of weeks, but plans for his return were scrapped. He previously served as a producer and General Manager of RAW before he was released from his contract in 2020 alongside multiple other talents.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he was supposed to be involved in a program at Royal Rumble, and officiate a match between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro at Elimination Chamber.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that I was supposed to be booked for Wrestlemania 38, which is not true at all,” Angle said. “If you saw the posts, a lot of people thought that I was talking about WrestleMania when I was talking about what I was going to do at the Royal Rumble and have the program for a few weeks. Then the blow off would be in Saudi Arabia, where I would referee the match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring competiton in 2019

Kurt Angle is a multi-time champion, and he's received success in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. He's a part of both companies' Hall of Fame. The Olympic Gold Medalist has shared the ring with numerous legends throughout his career.

The list includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting and the late, great Eddie Guerrero. His in-ring career came to an end at WrestleMania 35 against former United States Champion Baron Corbin.

Angle was inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

