"Once-in-a-generation wrestler" - Kurt Angle says a current WWE Superstar will never be replaced 

It's often astonishing when you realize that WWE's Rey Mysterio is still performing at the highest level consistently at the age of 46. The legendary luchador seems to have conquered Father Time as Rey is still at his fluid best inside the squared circle.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a 'Rey Mysterio hater' as the future Hall of Famer is one of the most respected names in the business.

During a recent episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, which revolved around the One Night Stand show from 2006, Kurt Angle opened up about working with Rey Mysterio.

Angle faced Rey Mysterio on a SmackDown episode in 2006 during the build-up for the ECW event, and the Olympic gold medalist had high praise for Mysterio.

Kurt Angle called Rey Mysterio a 'once-in-a-generation wrestler' who will never be replaced in the business. The WWE Hall of Famer also explained what made Rey Mysterio special: his ability to be a believable underdog.

A 145-pound Rey Mysterio was still a credible threat to the heavyweights, and that's what made the Hispanic star an all-out fan favorite.

"Well, Rey was a once-in-a-generation wrestler. I mean, the kid is unbelievable. What he is able to do in that ring, you know, he is able to suspend the fans' belief. He is 145 pounds, and he can beat 300-pound heavyweights. He has a connection with the fans like no other. He is a very special talent. You will not see another Rey Mysterio in this lifetime. He is that special," said Angle.

Rey Mysterio's WWE status

Rey Mysterio is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions with his son Dominik on SmackDown. They became the first father-son duo to win tag team gold in WWE when they beat the Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash.

The veteran is now expected to face Roman Reigns in a massive Universal title match at the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell show.

WWE has failed to fill the Rey Mysterio void on many occasions, and as Angle noted, we might never come across a star talented enough to fill Mysterio's mighty boots.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun