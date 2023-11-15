Kurt Angle shares hilarious rib that made him look foolish in public

In wrestling, a rib is the equivalent of a prank, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared a hilarious story about a rib that made him look foolish in public early in his career.

Angle joined WWE in August 1998 and made his in-ring television debut more than a year later. He went on to have one of the most impressive rookie years in history and turned into a legend. He worked as both a face and a heel during his career but no matter which, he was always prominently known as an Olympic champion.

In a recent Q&A at The Wrestling Guy Store in Phoenix, Arizona, Angle told the story of Jerry Brisco ribbing him into thinking that Vince McMahon wanted him to wear his gold medal at all times. He obliged and wore it everywhere before running into McMahon, who asked him why he was wearing his medal without the cameras.

"Jerry comes up to me and says, 'Hey, Vince told me he wants you to wear your gold medals everywhere. I said, 'What do you mean everywhere? He said, 'Not just here, outside, at the airport, at home, wherever you go doesn't matter. I'm like, 'Why?' He says, 'Because you're playing this character and he wants everybody to believe."

He added:

"So I'm wearing these gold medals everywhere. At the airport, I'm gonna have to them all off before going through security, put them back on. I looked like an idiot. The next week, I go to the arena and I'm walking down the hallway with all my gold medals on me and Vince is walking toward me. He goes, 'Kurt, what are you doing with those gold medals on? I said, 'Jerry said you told me to wear them all the time.' He said, 'No, just wear them right here on TV. That's it."

It was a hilarious rib by Jerry Brisco on Kurt Angle that lasted for a week. Angle was a good sport about it even though wearing gold medals in public made him look like a little silly.

Is Kurt Angle still with WWE?

Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Olympic gold medalist also became a general manager and even wrestled at times during his second stint with the company.

Angle was released in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. He continued to make sporadic appearances in the past couple of years. He revealed last year on The Love Army that he's still under a WWE deal called a nostalgia contract.

A nostalgia contract is basically a merchandise contract and Kurt Angle will be paid whenever he makes an appearance on WWE TV. Angle is also free to work and make appearances elsewhere.

