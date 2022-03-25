"I didn't know what to do" - Kurt Angle admits helping his opponent get a win over him at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalled when he helped his opponent Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship.

Angle and Lesnar faced off in a famous bout at WrestleMania 19 with the WWE Title on the line. The match saw some amazing stunts by the two superstars, including Lesnar's failed attempt to hit a shooting star press on the Olympic Gold Medalist. Though the stunt took a toll on the Canadian's neck, in the end, it was Brock Lesnar who came out on top courtesy of a vicious F5. Both men went on to shake hands after the nail-biting clash.

Angle was recently in conversation with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri and revealed that he helped Lesnar get up after the failed shooting star press because he had to drop the title due to having a broken neck.

"The whole reason why I helped Brock up and tried to assist him to win the match is that my neck was broken and I couldn't carry the title any longer. I was going to have surgery the next day. (...) I had to basically wake him up and get him moving and see if he was OK and make sure that he could complete the move. It was very stressful. Those 15 seconds were one of the most stressful situations that I've ever been in. But Brock being the beast that he is followed through, hit the F-5 and he won the world championship." - said Kurt Angle. (4:50 onwards)

Kurt Angle heaps praise on Brock Lesnar for the latter's success in the WWE

The master of the Angle Slam showered praise on Brock Lesnar for sticking with the company as a main-eventer for such a long time.

In a conversation with CBS Sports, Kurt Angle explained that The Beast Incarnate has been successful in everything he has tried throughout his career. He also labeled the current WWE Champion a "monster."

"It's been pretty amazing. What Brock Lesnar has been able to do – not just in pro-wrestling or amateur wrestling, but MMA as well – Brock is a monster. The guy is so talented. Anything he touches turns to gold. The guy has all the ability in the world. To know that he's still main eventing WrestleMania 19 years later is pretty damn impressive." (from 03:17 to 03:57)

Lesnar is all set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a title unification match. The match is set to take place at Night Two of the mega event.

