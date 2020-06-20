Kurt Angle states the benefits of WWE's PG Era over the Attitude Era

Kurt Angle is a veteran of the Pro-Wrestling business. He is one of the few members of the Pro-Wrestling world that has wrestled all over the world. Not only has Kurt Angle won a gold medal for his country at the Olympics but is also a WWE Hall Of Famer. The Olympic Gold Medallist is one of the few WWE Superstars who has wrestled in both the Attitude Era and the PG Era.

Kurt Angle's views on the WWE PG Era

Kurt Angle held a fans Q&A session on his Facebook page. During the session, he answered many questions related to the cinematic matches in WWE and his thoughts on kayfabe. He also went on to compare the PG Era and the Attitude Era in the WWE.

"I think the PG Era is good for wrestling, I understand that we had more creative control over our characters before PG, but the fact that the PG Era came around has helped the wrestlers stay healthier. Drug tests, physicals, doctors, trainers, have become important to taking care of the health of superstars. The Attitude Era was special, but the wrestlers did not have the benefits of what these superstars have today. PG Era needed to happen. Plus, the fact that WWE is marketing to families instead of young adults."

WWE had released Kurt Angle in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. However, he had made his return as a special guest referee in the match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. Later on, Angle revealed that he had turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle when The Bro made his debut on WWE SmackDown.

Apart from WWE, Kurt Angle has wrestled in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, NJPW and Lucha Libre AAA. In addition to wrestling, Kurt Angle has enjoyed storyline managerial roles in WWE and Impact Wrestling.

