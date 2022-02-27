Kurt Angle's honest reaction on Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored WrestleMania 38 match against Kevin Owens

Kurt Angle reacted to rumors of Stone Cold Steve Austin's returned, and the Olympic hero claimed that he wasn't surprised to hear about the possibility of his former rival wrestling again.

Kurt Angle had many memorable battles with the Texas Rattlesnake in WWE, and the two of them share a healthy respect for one another. The WWE Hall of Famer said he would love to see Austin come back for a one-off match.

Angle believed the ongoing rumors and was excited about what was in store for the fans during WrestleMania season. On a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion said:

"Yes! You know what? I'm surprised, and I'm not surprised. I mean, he has been out for so long. As long as he is healthy and he is able to do it, I'm looking forward to it. I think we will (see Austin's return). This is going to be incredible." [25:32 -25:40]

Gorilla Position @WWEGP If Kevin Owens playfully berates Texas again tonight on #WWERaw , we know the match is happening! How special will it be to see Steve Austin stomping mud-holes again at #WrestleMania , against someone he inspired & influenced all those years ago. Nostalgic & beautifully full circle If Kevin Owens playfully berates Texas again tonight on #WWERaw, we know the match is happening! How special will it be to see Steve Austin stomping mud-holes again at #WrestleMania, against someone he inspired & influenced all those years ago. Nostalgic & beautifully full circle https://t.co/ZqNw7roYpB

WWE has possibly planted the seeds for Steve Austin to do something with Kevin Owens, who has taken multiple shots at Texas on social media over the past few days.

While the reported match has a few critics, Kurt Angle feels Owens vs. Austin is the best way forward as the RAW Superstar is a phenomenal worker in the ring. Angle also thought that the story wrote itself, as he stated below:

"Well, it makes perfect sense. Stunner vs. Stunner, you know, Kevin Owens took Stone Cold's finish, and I think that's probably the best match-up for Stone Cold at this particular time. And Kevin Owens, he could go in that ring. He is very athletic, especially for his size." [27:18 - 27:36]

Will Steve Austin come out of retirement?

WrestleMania 38 is slated to happen at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kevin Owens has been on a recent mission to mock the city, which is undoubtedly a ploy to set up an angle involving Steve Austin.

"I beat John Cena in my first match in @WWE. Unbelievable moment. I'll never forget it. It's something I'll look back on fondly forever but there is a dark cloud around that memory, just one thing I wish I could change… I wish it would have happened anywhere but Texas," wrote KO.

WWE is gradually setting up an interaction between Owens and Austin, and the storyline should get underway sooner rather than later on WWE programming.

Do you like WWE's planned match for Stone Cold Steve Austin? Could WWE have booked a better opponent than Kevin Owens for the returning legend? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

