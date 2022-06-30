"I thought he had a bright future" - Kurt Angle is surprised that the former WWE star's career didn't last long

Kurt Angle has revealed that he was surprised to see former WWE star Maven's career end abruptly.

Most wrestling fans remember Maven from the Royal Rumble 2002 match, where he put himself on the map by shockingly eliminating The Undertaker. Maven was a highly-rated talent as he was the co-winner of Tough Enough's inaugural season.

Kurt Angle was impressed by Maven's quick transition to wrestling and felt that the former WWE star had a bright future in Vince McMahon's company. The Olympic hero faced Maven on a couple of occasions in 2002, and he had the following to say about his former rival on "The Kurt Angle Show":

"I thought he had a bright future. I mean, he won Tough Enough. He picked up on it very quickly (on wrestling). I was surprised that his career didn't last as long as I thought it would, unfortunately for him," revealed Kurt Angle. "But I thought he was a great talent. I thought he did really well in Tough Enough, and he had a bright future. [10:08 - 10:30]

Is former WWE star Maven still wrestling?

Maven, real name, Maven Klint Huffman, entered the wrestling business as a rookie participant in Tough Enough 2001. After training at the Heartland Wrestling Association, Maven was brought over to the main roster and booked into a feud with Tazz.

He moved on to a storyline with The Undertaker after his Royal Rumble altercation with The Deadman. WWE, however, failed to capitalize on Maven's early momentum as he was pushed into the hardcore championship scene.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion was briefly even involved in a feud with Evolution before he, unfortunately, lost his spot at the top of the card and was eventually released in 2005.

The 45-year-old wrestler didn't wrestle in a single match for almost nine years until he made his in-ring return for WrestlePro in 2016. Maven is still a semi-active performer as he last competed in May 2022, and he clearly intends on having a few more in-ring outings before he retires.

