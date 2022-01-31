"One of the best technicians I've ever known" - Kurt Angle surprised by former rival's WWE release

Kurt Angle recently reacted to William Regal's WWE release and admitted to being "shocked' by the departure.

William Regal is a highly adored name in professional wrestling, and Kurt Angle is one of the former WWE star's many admirers. They worked together for several years, both when Angle was an active wrestler and during his run as an on-screen authority figure.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Regal's in-ring work and commended his abilities as a coach.

"I was surprised," said Angle. "He was a huge asset to the company. He was a great trainer and coach, one of the best technicians I've ever known. He was a big plus for the company; I was really shocked they let him go." [18:28 - 18:40]

Regal had a remarkable career in WWE. He held the World Tag Team Championship four times, and he also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2008, among other accolades. He was also one of the faces of NXT throughout the black-and-gold era as the brand's general manager.

What's next for William Regal after his WWE release?

The respected veteran had a 21-year run with WWE as a performer and backstage contributor. In recent years, he was mainly known for shaping NXT into a major brand.

In his post-release statement, William Regal expressed gratitude towards Vince McMahon's company and said that he had no complaints against his former employer.

"Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won't have a bad work said against the company," wrote William Regal.

"The Blackpool Brawler" is one of the brightest minds in the wrestling business, and he's already drawn attention from IMPACT Wrestling. Tommy Dreamer has confirmed that he offered Regal a role in the company after his WWE release. While IMPACT Wrestling could be a viable destination for William Regal, many fans and pundits have urged AEW to sign the former Intercontinental Champion.

It's undeniable that William Regal is universally liked in wrestling, and he would be a massive asset wherever he goes next. What do you think? Should AEW get the 53-year-old veteran on board? Sound off below.

