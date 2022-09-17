"Be sure to check it out" - WWE Hall of Famer talks about his epic showdown with Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflects on his epic encounter with Brock Lesnar during the 19th anniversary of the bout.

In 2002, Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle were at the top of the division on SmackDown. Angle was the champion at the time and Lesnar was busy feuding with Big Show and Paul Heyman. After Heyman betrayed Lesnar at Survivor Series, the two began feuding.

In July, The Beast Incarnate defended his WWE Championship against Big Show and Kurt Angle. In the end, Angel pinned Show and won the title. A rematch took place between the two at SummerSlam but Lesnar was unable to defeat him. In September, the two met once again with the title on the line.

On the September 18th episode of SmackDown, Angle and Lesnar faced each other in an Ironman match for the WWE Championship. In the end, Lesnar finally defeated Angle by 5-4 points to become the new WWE Champion. Angle recently shared an image and spoke about their encounter on Twitter:

"In this day 19 years ago, I took on @BrockLesnar in a 60 minute Ironman match. One of the greatest Ironman matches of all time. If you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. #19yearsagotoday"

The match took place 19 years ago and fans still regard this as one of the best Ironman matches in the company's history.

Kurt Angle was Brock Lesnar's opponent in his first WrestleMania main event

In 2002, Brock Lesnar was named "The Next Big Thing" by Paul Heyman. He impressed the WWE Universe with his monstrous strength and athleticism when he stepped inside the ring.

After being betrayed by Heyman, Lesnar began feuding with him while he represented The Big Show. In 2003, The Beast Incarnate won the Royal Rumble match by eliminating The Undertaker.

Kurt Angle, the WWE Champion, successfully defended his title at the same premium live event against Chris Benoit. Lesnar picked Angle as his WrestleMania opponent where he challenged him for the WWE Championship.

At WrestleMania 19, Angle and Lesnar closed the show with the WWE Championship on the line. Even after a botched Shooting Star Press, Lesnar managed to hit an F-5 and win the title from Kurt Angle.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen at SummerSlam after losing to Roman Reigns. Do you think Brock Lesnar will return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

