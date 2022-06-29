Kurt Angle on why his rivalry with 2-time WWE Champion is not his favorite

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about his rivalry with AJ Styles and why it wasn't his favorite.

Kurt Angle won 13 World Championships during his time with WWE and Impact Wrestling. The Wrestling Machine, who entertained fans for many years, has faced several legends from both companies.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the 53-year-old was asked about his rivalry with AJ Styles and he had an interesting answer. He recalled his time with TNA, saying:

"The reason why it is not my favorite is because not a lot of eyeballs got to see it. Don't get me wrong, TNA had their fanbase you know but it wasn't nearly as big as WWE's but I was still really proud of my career in TNA. I thought I had a better career there than in WWE especially wrestling AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Stinger, Bobby Roode." (From 21:05 to 21:32)

Angle had a longer tenure with TNA than he did with WWE, and it was indeed a joy to watch his matches and promos in the company.

Kurt Angle reacts to current wrestlers being inspired by him

In the world of professional wrestling, it is common for one wrestler to look up to another while growing up.

In the same episode, Kurt spoke about how he feels when wrestlers of the current generation are inspired by him. He also opened up on the wrestlers who inspired him to be the best in the business:

"That makes me feel good. You know I was inspired by wrestlers in the past too especially Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Watching tape of those guys, all the time, and trying to portray them and be just like them. I also had guys I looked up to. So I really am grateful that I have a lot of young talent that look up to me like that. It really makes me feel good." (From 22:26 to 22:48)

Kurt Angle got the opportunity to face Shawn Michaels on numerous occasions when they worked on a program in 2005. However, Kurt never got a chance to face The Hitman inside a squared circle.

