Kurt Angle talks about possible appearance in AEW; not wanting his WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast where he talked about various different things in the professional wrestling world, his own run in WWE, and how AEW is faring competing against WWE.

During the interview, Kurt Angle also talked about possibly appearing for AEW and revealed that such a move would not happen and was decidedly off the table.

Kurt Angle was asked about whether he would go to AEW now, but the WWE Hall of Famer said that would not happen. He said that for him a move to AEW was off the table as he was happy where he was.

"Right now, I would say it's off the table. I'm OK where I am. The thing is, when I came back to WWE, I wasn't expecting what I got, and I was very grateful. I got the Hall of Fame. I wanted the Hall of Fame, but I didn't want it first. I wanted it last, and I wanted to wrestle first. I took a year off from TNA. I was wrestling Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Alberto Del Rio, Joe Coffey from the UK, Zack Saber Jr. [and] a lot of great athletes, and I was ready.

Kurt Angle went on to detail what happened when he came back to WWE. He said that he did not expect the WWE Hall of Fame induction that he received at the time. Instead, Angle said that he was looking at wrestling in the ring and was disappointed by his non-wrestling role.

"When I was inducted into the Hall of Fame, that night Vince McMahon told me I was going to be the general manager, and I was like, 'aw man, I wanted to wrestle. Now they're going to have me inactive, and I was in active. I only probably wrestled three matches in the next year and a half. So being inactive and not bumping in the ring and not really training, my body got arthritic, and by the time I was wrestling for Vince, for WWE, I looked like an old man."

