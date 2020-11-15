Kurt Angle talks about working in Mexico for AAA

Kurt Angle is a WWE and TNA legend. He is an Olympic gold medalist, multi-time World champion and inducted WWE and TNA Hall of Fame.

When Angle left WWE for TNA in 2006 it allowed him to wrestle for other promotions outside of USA.

Kurt Angle makes his TNA debut back on October 19,2006.Kurt would confront Samoa Joe,beginning their rivalry.Kurt would also end Joe's 18-month long undefeated streak in their first match against each other at the TNA Genesis 2006 PPV pic.twitter.com/OQUag07bxa — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) November 15, 2020

Angle wrestled all over the world and appeared for NJPW in Japan and multiple promotions across europe.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Kurt Angle opened up about working in Mexico for AAA.

Kurt Angle made his debut for AAA at TripleMania XX

During the interview, Kurt Angle spoke on his time in Mexico, the match and the different wreslting styles.

“It was different. The styles are different. It's more of a Lucha Libre style. We had good chemistry though. It was it was a good match. Those guys are incredible and they're really safe too and you want to make sure that safety is the first priority and they were. We had a great match. We had a wonderful time. I enjoy being down there."

Angle only appeared for AAA one time at TripleMania XX in 2012. Angle teamed with Jeff Jarrett to take on L.A. Park and Electroshock in a Hair vs. Hair match.

The match was part of a feud between the CEO of AAA, Joaquín Roldán and his son, Dorian Roldán. The two picked teams to face one another at the promotion's biggest show of the year in a match where the loser would be shaved bald.

Dorian Roldán picked Angle and Jarrett and his father picked L.A. Park and Electroshock. The Americans lost the match, however, Dorian Roldán tricked his father into believing he would change before the trio attacked the babyfaces and shave Joaquín Roldán bald.