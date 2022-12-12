WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thanked Triple H after celebrating his 54th birthday on SmackDown.

This past Friday's edition of SmackDown aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the hometown of the Olympic gold medalist. Angle appeared on RAW earlier in the year when the red brand stopped by Pittsburgh.

Angle was followed around by Gable Steveson for the duration of the show as he enjoyed his birthday party backstage. At the end of SmackDown, the Hall of Famer told Steveson that he wanted to head to the ring and address the crowd alone. The 54-year-old came down to the ring, where a cake was already set up.

Alpha Academy interrupted, and Chad Gable complained about not being invited to Angle's birthday party. Gable and Otis then bullied the former WWE Champion out of the ring, but Gable Steveson made the save with a milk truck. Angle recreated a moment from the Attitude Era, sprayed down American Alpha with milk, and posed for the crowd to end SmackDown.

Later, The Olympic gold medalist thanked WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on social media and noted that it was time to go back to being retired.

"Thank you @tripleh @wwe Now back to being retired… until next time 😆😃 🥛 #yousuck," tweeted Kurt Angle.

SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin retweeted Angle's post to disclose that she took the photograph of the two legends backstage.

The celebration continued after WWE SmackDown

The blue brand went off the air with Kurt posing for the crowd, but Angle's birthday party continued after the show ended.

Triple H posed with Angle on the entrance ramp, and Rey Mysterio shared some words. Fans at PPG Paints Arena then sang the Happy Birthday song. You can check it out in the video below.

Triple H has brought back Angle a couple of times in his hometown. It will be interesting to see if The Game continues to do that for other wrestling legends moving forward.

