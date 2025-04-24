Kurt Angle thinks top WWE star is the "complete package" (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle has spoken about a current WWE star and how he's a complete package. Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently interviewed the Olympic Gold Medalist.
Kurt Angle spoke about Chad Gable and how he was one of the best in the business. He said that the star was the complete package. He also addressed how Gable had been compared to him for their similar in-ring style.
The Hall of Famer said that Gable was a workhorse and that it was an honor that he was using the same style that Angle had made popular throughout his career.
"He's one of the best in the business right now. He's the complete package. The kid has all the skills. It's amazing how he can deadlift German Suplex people right off the mat. You know, he's a technician and he's a workhorse. I love his work, and him doing what I... kind of being the second coming of Kurt Angle, it's an honor, it's a privilege he's doing that. As long as that works for him, I'm happy for him," Angle said,
Gable is currently involved in a WWE storyline in which he's El Grande Americano, even though it has not been proven that he is the star yet.
